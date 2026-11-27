Malawians have been left divided after a locally produced film exploring the country’s state of affairs was blocked from its scheduled premiere in Lilongwe on Friday.



The film, *State of the National Address* (SONA), was expected to premiere at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) on November 27 before moving to Mzuzu and Blantyre.



Produced by 4Kaya Films, the production was stopped at the eleventh hour, sparking questions about freedom of expression and the future of Malawi’s growing film industry.



One of the film’s directors, Ezaius Mkandawire, said the team had followed all required procedures, including obtaining a filming permit and submitting the production to the Censorship Board for review on November 23.



Mkandawire said the board initially asked the producers to include names in the closing credits, giving them the impression that the film had met the requirements for screening.



“We went to the office on Monday, and they told us that we only needed to include the names that appear in the closing credits of the film. They said once we made those changes, everything was fine,” said Mkandawire.



However, the team received communication on Thursday evening, just as it was making final preparations, informing them that they could no longer use the BICC hall and big screen booked for the premiere.



Mkandawire said the producers were also surprised by the film’s removal from the programme of the Malawi Creative Economy and Investment Forum, which ran from November 25 to 27.



He said the filmmakers had initially booked November 27 for the screening before forum organisers approached them to include the production in their event.



“We were the first to choose November 27 as the date to screen the film at BICC. Later, the forum organisers approached us and asked that the film be included as part of their event. We are therefore surprised to hear that the film is no longer part of the forum,” he said.



The producers have cited the Censorship and Control of Entertainment Act in relation to the decision, while the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture is expected to issue a formal statement explaining the circumstances surrounding the cancellation.



The decision has drawn criticism from some film enthusiasts, who fear that blocking the production could send a chilling message to artists seeking to use film to discuss issues affecting the country.



Filmmaker and director Essim Shaibu Mbwana described the development as a major setback for the industry, arguing that local films could create jobs, attract investment and generate foreign exchange through YouTube and other digital platforms.



Mbwana said the decision came at a time when the industry was beginning to benefit from initiatives such as the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority’s Universal Service Fund and the Copyright Fund.



He warned that the controversy could discourage filmmakers and investors from putting money into an industry with the potential to contribute to national development.



But journalist and film critic Aubrey Kalupha believes the controversy could have been avoided, arguing that the film’s presentation lacked creativity.



Kalupha said the trailer appeared to present Malawi’s economic challenges, including foreign exchange shortages, fuel queues, food scarcity and the struggling economy, too directly.



He argued that filmmakers should use symbolism, metaphor and allegory to communicate social and political issues instead of simply reproducing scenes audiences already encounter in news reports.