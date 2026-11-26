While his efforts to tighten Parliament’s grip on public accountability remain locked in a legal battle, Speaker Sameer Suleman has secured a regional democracy honour.



Suleman has been named Grand Defender of Democracy by the SADC Parliamentary Forum in recognition of his public service and contribution to regional parliamentary cooperation.



The award comes after Suleman served on the Forum’s Executive Committee from October 2025 to December 2026, according to a certificate he shared on his official Facebook page.



His recognition comes against the backdrop of a controversial push to strengthen Parliament’s oversight role, which had won him support from Malawians who wanted stronger scrutiny of public affairs.



Suleman had proposed establishing several joint parliamentary committees to enhance accountability and give legislators greater scope to examine government activities.



However, the initiative now hangs in the balance following an injunction obtained in a legal challenge involving Suleman and other government officials, including Information Minister Shadric Namalomba, who faulted the move, arguing that it had overstepped Parliament’s mandate.



The democracy honour was presented during the SADC Parliamentary Forum’s 59th Plenary Assembly in Ezulwini, Eswatini, which runs from November 20 to 27, 2026.



According to the Forum’s official programme, the awards recognise outgoing members of its Executive Committee, with Speakers of Parliament receiving the Grand Defender of Democracy award.



The President, Vice-President and Treasurer receive the Valiant Defender of Democracy award, while other Members of Parliament are recognised as Defenders of Democracy.



Suleman became Speaker of Malawi’s National Assembly on October 29, 2025, after winning 134 votes against his rival Peter Dimba, who received 85 votes.



Upon taking office, he pledged to preside over parliamentary proceedings with impartiality, fairness and firmness, ensuring every voice in the House receives an opportunity to be heard.



Established in 1997, the SADC Parliamentary Forum brings together national parliaments across the region to promote parliamentary democracy, cooperation and public participation in governance.