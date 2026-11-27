Government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) account for more than half of the approximately K77 billion owed to the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM), prompting the power utility to consider mass electricity disconnections against defaulting institutions.



The revelation puts government institutions at the centre of ESCOM’s growing debt burden, with several public entities among those struggling to settle their electricity bills.



Appearing before Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Corporations and State Enterprises, ESCOM officials disclosed the outstanding amount, highlighting the scale of unpaid bills owed by various institutions.



ESCOM Acting Finance Director Lawson Nakoma said the corporation is preparing to disconnect customers with unpaid bills, adding that notices had already been sent to the affected institutions.



Among the institutions owing the power utility are Blantyre Water Board, Lilongwe Water Board, Northern Region Water Board, State Residences and the Ministry of Health. Salima Sugar Company is also among the listed debtors.



Water boards are reportedly among the institutions with some of the highest outstanding debts.