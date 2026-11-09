Nsanje gets 12,106 FISP fertiliser bags

Nsanje farmers are a step closer to accessing subsidised fertiliser after 12,106 bags were delivered to nine designated markets ahead of the 2026/2027 farming season.



The delivery comes as thousands of smallholder farmers prepare for planting, with the district expecting to benefit from 16,288 FISP coupons allocated for the season.



Advertisements Nsanje District Council spokesperson Steven Gwelo said preparations for the start of sales were progressing well, with the nine markets already receiving NPK and Urea fertilisers.



Gwelo said the district had received 4,506 bags of NPK and 7,600 bags of Urea, bringing the total stock delivered to 12,106 bags.



He expressed optimism that the preparations would allow eligible farmers to access the inputs once sales officially begin, while urging beneficiaries to use the fertiliser productively to improve crop yields and household food security.



Advertisements The district’s allocation of 16,288 coupons is expected to benefit approximately 32,576 farmers, giving thousands of households an opportunity to access subsidised agricultural inputs.



Under the programme, beneficiaries pay K20,000 for a 50-kilogramme bag of NPK, K20,000 for a similar bag of Urea and K10,000 for a five-kilogramme packet of certified maize seed, bringing the total contribution to K50,000.



Launched on September 24, 2026, at Kalira Primary School Ground in Ntchisi, the national FISP targets 1,221,862 resource-constrained smallholder farming households. The programme also promotes Mbeya fertiliser, which combines organic and inorganic materials to improve soil fertility.