MCP meeting erupts in death threat

Anger over Richard Chimwendo Banda’s leadership has spilled into a death threat, with a senior MCP member warning that the Secretary General could disappear if he showed up at Nsundwe.



George Kaunda, a senior member of the Nsundwe Freedom Fighters, issued the threat during the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Flag Day and Youth Talk held at Nsundwe Trading Centre in Lilongwe on Sunday.



Advertisements Kaunda said the youth were unhappy with Chimwendo Banda and called for his voluntary resignation, accusing him of failing to help party members despite being entrusted with a senior position.



He also accused Chimwendo Banda of influencing the introduction of fees for members seeking elective positions, a development he said had angered many within the party.



“If Chimwendo were to appear among us, he could go missing to meet the Lord. You were honoured by being given a senior position, but you did not help us. Chimwendo destroyed our party and constituencies,” Kaunda said in Chichewa.



Advertisements He further warned that MCP would struggle in the 2030 elections if Chimwendo Banda remained Secretary General, claiming that people who were not popular among local members had been imposed into party positions.



The threat appeared to go unchallenged during the gathering, with no public condemnation recorded in the remarks provided from other speakers.



MCP Member of Parliament Lawrence Chakakala Chaziya, who was guest of honour, supported calls for free participation in party elections, saying members should not pay to contest for positions.



Advertisements Chaziya argued that MCP had sufficient resources, including rental apartments across the country’s three regions and party subventions, to finance its activities and support members seeking positions. He also accused the party of misusing income generated from its rental properties.



MCP Publicity Secretary Jessie Kabwira said the party would ensure equal opportunities for all members seeking positions from area to regional level in the forthcoming internal elections.



Meanwhile, MCP member Silvester Ayuba James has questioned why calls for Chimwendo Banda’s resignation are not also targeting party president Lazarus Chakwera.



Writing on his platform, James argued that if members believed Chimwendo Banda had failed the party, they should also demand Chakwera’s resignation, saying both leaders had failed MCP.



The gathering came after party members installed MCP flags around Nsundwe and engaged young people in discussions about the party.