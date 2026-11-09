Muhuwa sets sights on Mutharika’s seat

At 33, he has already made his intentions clear about who he wants to succeed. Chriss Connex Muhuwa is setting his sights on the DPP’s top position ahead of the 2030 elections.

His journey began in small-scale business, selling second-hand clothes and engaging in informal trade. Now, Muhuwa, a PhD scholar in renewable energy, has his sights set on one of Malawi’s highest political offices, with plans to contest for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential nomination in 2030.



The former DPP youth leader has publicly declared his ambition to succeed Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, saying he has spent years preparing a programme aimed at transforming Malawi’s economy and strengthening public institutions.



Muhuwa says his early experiences growing up in the estates exposed him to the economic difficulties facing ordinary Malawians, particularly farmers and small-scale entrepreneurs whose hard work does not always translate into better living conditions.



Before venturing into politics, he engaged in businesses such as selling kaunjika, kabhaza and kaokara. He believes these experiences have helped him understand the challenges faced by people who depend on small businesses to support their families.



His educational journey also took him through the University of Malawi before pursuing advanced research in energy materials in Egypt and Germany. His academic background, particularly in renewable energy, informs his interest in finding solutions to Malawi’s development challenges.



Beyond his professional and academic journey, Muhuwa has a personal connection with Mutharika, whom he describes as a political mentor. He says he admires the former president’s vision and even named his son Arthur after him.



“I have served you, admired your intellect, believed in your vision, and named my son Arthur after you,” he said in an open letter addressed to Mutharika, the DPP and the people of Malawi.



Muhuwa previously served as Deputy National Youth Director of the DPP, Special Assistant on Policy Analysis in the Office of the Vice President and a member of the Malawi 2063 Youth Core Advisory Panel.



His proposed development agenda focuses on reliable electricity, industrialisation, job creation and strengthening public institutions, arguing that Malawi needs an economy that creates opportunities for its people rather than relying heavily on exporting raw materials.



Although his declaration comes four years before the 2030 elections, Muhuwa says he wants to build his support through policies, preparation and integrity rather than money and political patronage. He believes leadership should be judged by ideas, accountability and results rather than age.