TC 11 rise as Masters face early league test

TC 11 FC have made an impressive start to the 2026 Central Region-FAM Women’s League, moving into second position after a convincing 4-0 victory over Masters Ladies in their opening fixture at Upper Bingu National Stadium on Sunday.



The victory has given TC 11 three points and a goal difference of +4, placing them behind Blue Eagles Ladies, who lead the standings with an identical points tally but a superior goal difference of +8 following their 8-0 win.



TC 11’s victory was built on a consistent attacking performance, scoring twice in each half to secure all three points while keeping a clean sheet. Their result has placed them among the early pace-setters as the competition begins to take shape.



For Masters Ladies, however, the opening defeat presents an early challenge. They have no points and a goal difference of -4, leaving them with ground to recover as they seek to improve their position in the coming fixtures.



Despite the setback, Masters head coach Yotamu Henry remains confident that his side can bounce back. He acknowledged the challenges of playing their first league match but believes the experience will help the team identify areas requiring improvement.



Henry has also expressed confidence in the quality and potential within his squad, saying Masters have what it takes to win their remaining matches as the players gain more game time and continue developing.



With only the opening round of games completed, TC 11 will be encouraged by their position behind leaders Blue Eagles, while Masters will be looking to turn their opening disappointment into motivation for a stronger response in their next assignment.