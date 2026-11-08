K1.9bn maternity wing to ease healthcare burden

Expectant mothers in Blantyre North are set to benefit from improved access to maternal healthcare following the construction of a K1.9 billion maternity wing at Lighthouse Clinic.



The project, funded through the Reformed Constituency Development Fund (RCDF), is expected to reduce the cost and difficulties women face when seeking maternity services at private hospitals.



Advertisements Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, Blantyre North Member of Parliament Francis Phiso said the facility would provide affordable and reliable healthcare services to communities across the constituency.



Phiso said the maternity wing would serve all residents regardless of their political affiliation, religious beliefs or cultural backgrounds.



“Once this facility becomes functional, it will serve many people regardless of their political, religious, or cultural background with cheap, dependable, and convenient health care services,” he said.



Advertisements He challenged the contractor to complete the project within 150 days without compromising construction quality and standards.



Phiso also urged the contractor to employ local artisans and ensure they receive fair wages in line with labour laws.



Meanwhile, he encouraged women and young people to access loans under the RCDF Economic Empowerment Programme to establish businesses and other income-generating activities.



Advertisements Representing the Blantyre District Commissioner, Director of Lands Limbani Chimimba said the council would monitor the project to ensure quality workmanship and compliance with construction standards. He also urged residents to protect the infrastructure against vandalism.



A community representative from Traditional Authority Chigaru, Justina Banda, welcomed the project, saying it would ease the burden on expectant mothers struggling to access maternal healthcare.



Apart from the maternity wing, the K1.9 billion project will include two staff houses, a placenta pit, modern sanitation facilities and a 10,000-litre water storage tank.