Malawi’s messiah? Kabambe goes Matthew 7:7 on DPP

UTM Party president Dalitso Kabambe has thrown down the gauntlet with a dare straight out of Matthew 7:7: ask, and it shall be given; knock, and the door shall be opened.



If the DPP wants Malawi’s broken economy fixed, Kabambe says, it knows whose door to knock on. He is ready to roll up his sleeves and rescue the country, on one condition: the ruling party has to ask him first.



Advertisements Kabambe made the offer on Sunday at the launch of Likhomo Catholic Church in Chiradzulu. He said UTM was prepared to work with the government to find solutions to the country’s economic troubles.



He singled out the endless fuel shortages and the forex drought as crises crying out for urgent action. He said he was ready to put his knowledge and experience to work turning the economy around.



His dare lands as public anger boils over the fuel crisis. For nearly two months, motorists across the country have spent sleepless nights in queues at filling stations. Meanwhile, black market vendors are cashing in, selling fuel at sky-high prices.



Advertisements At the same service, Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa also took aim at the shortages. He asked why Malawi keeps running dry when fuel is reportedly flowing freely in countries such as Uganda and Zambia.



So far, the DPP administration has not responded to Kabambe’s offer.