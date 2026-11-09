K2.8 billion raises hopes for Malawi’s next football stars

The proposed allocation of K2.8 billion to youth football in the Football Association of Malawi’s (FAM) 2027 budget has raised hopes of increased investment in young players, as the country seeks to strengthen the foundations of the game.



The National Youth Football Association (NYFA), which is expected to receive the largest allocation among FAM’s affiliates, believes the proposed funding could provide an opportunity to improve youth development and create better pathways for emerging football talents.



NYFA chairperson Tiyenkhu Chavula has described investment in young players as essential to the growth of football, arguing that developing talent at an early age is key to building competitive national teams in the future.



Across Malawi, young footballers continue to pursue their dreams through grassroots competitions and academies, although access to proper equipment, qualified coaches and organised competitions remains an important part of the development challenge.



Existing competitions such as the Nthanda Under-14 League, M’mera Mpoyamba Under-16 League and FCB Katswiri Under-20 League provide platforms for young players to showcase their abilities and gain competitive experience.



However, the proposed K2.8 billion allocation also raises expectations about how much support will reach these competitions, particularly in districts where young players have limited opportunities to develop their football careers.



For many aspiring footballers, investment in youth development could mean more than improved competitions. It could provide access to better coaching, playing equipment, talent identification programmes and opportunities to progress into higher levels of the game.



FAM president Fleetwood Haiya said the proposed 2027 budget stands at K21.8 billion, with the majority of funding expected to come from sponsorships and other revenue streams.



Speaking during the final budget consultation meeting in Lilongwe, Haiya said stakeholders had been engaged to ensure that the proposed budget reflects the activities and priorities needed to develop football.



The proposed budget provides for expenditure of K21.2 billion, leaving a surplus of K594 million for contingencies. It will be submitted to the FAM General Assembly for approval next month.



While the proposed allocation signals an opportunity for increased investment in the next generation of footballers, its impact will ultimately depend on how the resources are distributed and the opportunities created for young players across the country.