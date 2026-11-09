Seany Films fights K2.3m fraud claims

A bitter dispute has erupted between videographer Seany Films and Malawian-born UK-based artist Angelo One over allegations that the videographer pocketed £1,000 (about K2.3 million) without delivering a promised music video.



Angelo One has accused some Malawian artists and entertainment industry players of exploiting him through failed collaborations, claiming he has lost about £1,000.



He specifically singled out Seany Films, alleging that he paid him to shoot a music video featuring himself and fellow artist Tawanda, but the work was never delivered.



But Seany Films has hit back, disputing the amount at the centre of the controversy and saying he received only about K500,000 from the artist.



The videographer insists he did work on the project and sent a hard drive containing the files, but says a break-in at his workplace disrupted the process after almost all his workstation equipment was stolen.



Seany Films has also questioned why the disagreement was taken to TikTok and Instagram instead of being resolved privately, arguing that the public accusations have painted him as a fraudster.



He has strongly rejected that portrayal, insisting he is not a con artist and remains ready to settle the dispute professionally.