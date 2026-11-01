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Malawi teenager joins Barcelona academy

Education
1793525112121- Malawi24

Fifteen-year-old Malawian footballer Mtameni Eisenhower Mkaka has left the country for Spain, where he hopes to turn his football dream into reality after joining Marcet Football Academy in Barcelona.

His father, Eisenhower Mkaka, could not hide his pride as he saw off his son on Sunday, expressing hope that the youngster would grow into one of football’s big names.

In a Facebook post, the proud father said he was grateful to God for blessing his son with what he described as a rare talent.

“Today as I see off our son Mtameni Mkaka, as he joins Marcet Football Academy in Barcelona, Spain, I am grateful to God for this rare talent. I pray he becomes another big name in football! So help me God!” he wrote.

Mtameni has joined the Spanish academy’s programme, which combines academic studies with professional football development, allowing him to pursue his education while sharpening his skills.

The move gives the teenager an opportunity to train in a European football environment, gain international exposure and test his abilities against a higher level of competition.

His father has described him as a standout talent who excels both in the classroom and on the football pitch.

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