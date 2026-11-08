MERA offers K1.5 million for reporting illegal fuel deals

With fuel queues becoming part of daily life for motorists across Malawi, the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has introduced a reward system offering up to K1.5 million to members of the public who expose illegal fuel activities.



The initiative comes amid a prolonged fuel supply crisis that has left motorists struggling to access the commodity, with no clear timeline for when normal supply will return.



In a public notice , MERA says the initiative targets illegal fuel trading, unauthorised storage, fuel diversion and hoarding at depots and service stations.



The authority says individuals whose information leads to the interception or recovery of illegally traded or stored fuel will receive up to K1.5 million, depending on the volume recovered.



For reports involving fuel diversion and hoarding at depots or service stations, MERA says rewards will start from K1.5 million.



MERA Chief Executive Officer Dad Chinthambi says rewards will only be given where the information was not previously known to the authority and, after verification, leads to fuel recovery, interception or the exposure of an organised illegal fuel network.



The authority has urged reporters to provide their names and phone numbers, assuring them that their identities will be treated with strict confidentiality.



This comes after MERA and the Malawi Police Service previously launched a special operation targeting individuals involved in the illegal sale of fuel on the black market.

Members of the public are urged to report any illegal fuel activities to MERA through its toll-free line 4259 (Airtel), phone or WhatsApp number 0987 009 711, email [email protected], or by visiting any MERA office or the nearest police station. Where possible, reporters should provide supporting evidence such as photographs, video clips or audio recordings.

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