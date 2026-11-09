Silver Ladies thrash Wanderers Queens 7-0

Silver Strikers Ladies produced a dominant display to thrash Mighty Wanderers Queens 7-0 in the NBM Women’s Premiership at Silver Stadium on Sunday.



The hosts made an early statement when Yamikani Mhango opened the scoring in the fourth minute after being set up by Chikondi Dube.



Silver continued to pile pressure on their opponents, with Grace Kakangula doubling the advantage in the 32nd minute after receiving a pass from Mhango inside the box.



Ireen Khumalo made it 3-0 just three minutes later, unleashing a powerful long-range strike following an assist from Tionge Phiri as Silver went into half-time firmly in control.



The hosts maintained their dominance after the restart, with substitute Jenepher Nyirenda making an immediate impact by scoring in the 49th minute after being set up by Khumalo.



Madina Ngulube extended the lead to 5-0 in the 65th minute, finishing off an excellent pass from Wezzie Mvula before Nyirenda grabbed her second of the afternoon in the 85th minute.



Mhango completed the emphatic victory in the third minute of added time, capitalising on a poor clearance by a Wanderers Queens defender to register her second goal of the match.



The victory takes Silver Strikers Ladies to 18 points from seven matches, strengthening their position at the top of the NBM Women’s Premiership standings.



Mhango was named Player of the Match after contributing two goals and an assist in the seven-goal triumph.