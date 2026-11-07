Njobvuyalema Dumps MCP for DPP, Backs ‘Focused Leadership’

After years of flying the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) flag, veteran politician Joseph Njobvuyalema has made a dramatic political switch, declaring that the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) focused leadership and experienced team convinced him to change sides.



Njobvuyalema officially joined the DPP on Saturday during a ceremony held at Ming’ongo Ground in the area of Senior Chief Kalolo in Lilongwe, bringing to an end his long-standing association with the MCP.



Speaking after his admission into the party, Njobvuyalema said he was attracted by what he described as the DPP’s focused leadership and the maturity demonstrated by its senior officials.



He argued that the experience and leadership qualities of senior party figures, including Cabinet ministers, gave him confidence that the DPP remains well-positioned to address national challenges and drive development.



Welcoming the veteran politician into the party, DPP Deputy Regional Governor for the Central Region, Grey Kapute, described the move as a significant boost for the party.



Kapute said Njobvuyalema brings vast political experience and institutional knowledge that will strengthen the DPP’s presence and operations in the region.



He added that the party continues to attract leaders who believe in its vision, saying the latest defection reflects growing confidence in the DPP’s leadership.



Njobvuyalema previously served as a Member of Parliament under the MCP, where he represented his constituency for many years and built a reputation as an experienced political figure.



His decision to leave the MCP and join the DPP adds another twist to Malawi’s shifting political landscape, as parties continue to court influential figures ahead of future political contests.