MCP not done with Malawians yet, eyes 2030 return

Those who thought the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was politically finished after its crushing defeat in 2025 may have to think again, as the party is already plotting a return to government, declaring that 2030 is its moment to reclaim State House.



MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwila has boldly declared that the party will win the 2030 elections, arguing that President Peter Mutharika’s administration and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have created even bigger problems for Malawians than those experienced under former president Lazarus Chakwera.



Kabwila admitted that Malawians faced challenges during Chakwera’s administration but argued that his government achieved notable progress within its first year, particularly in the availability of water, electricity and fuel.



“If you ask us just in one year zimene anachita Chakwera, lero kuti mukatsegule madzi, there is no water, mupite mukayike magetsi kulibe. Chakwera didn’t go this,” she said.



She was speaking in an interview with a local media outlet on Saturday, November 7, 2026.



Kabwila also acknowledged that farmers faced high prices of goods under the MCP government but argued that money was more readily available then, unlike today when farmers spend heavily on farming only to make losses.



She said the political mood had changed since the 2025 presidential election, when Malawians voted against MCP, claiming that some of the same people who rejected the party are now calling for Chakwera’s return as its leader.



Kabwila said growing frustration over fuel shortages, water and electricity problems, as well as the disruption of businesses, could strengthen MCP’s chances of returning to power in 2030.