Govt warns against fabricating official statements

Minister of Homeland Security Peter Mukhito has warned Malawians against using social media and artificial intelligence to fabricate government communications.



In a public notice, Mukhito cautioned all people, regardless of political affiliation, against the criminal misuse of digital platforms.



He said the warning also covers those who manipulate podcasts, fabricate audio recordings or deceptively edit video clips to defraud or harm others.



The minister pointed out that freedom of expression is a constitutional right but does not shield anyone from criminal liability for fraud, impersonation, threats or other unlawful conduct.



He added that people who exploit digital platforms for criminal purposes should not assume that operating outside Malawi puts them beyond the reach of the law.



According to the notice, the Malawi Police Service will pursue lawful digital investigations and cooperate with international law enforcement agencies in line with applicable laws and international arrangements.



Suspects will be investigated and prosecuted where there is sufficient admissible evidence.



Mukhito urged Malawians to verify government communications through official channels, act responsibly online and avoid knowingly sharing fraudulent information.



The warning follows the arrest of Emmanuel Soko by the Malawi Police Service over the alleged fabrication and circulation of false statements purporting to come from the Office of the President and Cabinet.



The statements claimed the media would be barred from covering the return of President Peter Mutharika from South Africa, and that the President had gone on a seven-day holiday.



The allegations remain under investigation, and the ministry stressed that Soko is presumed innocent unless proven guilty by a competent court.