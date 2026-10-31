FACT’s missed chances leave Nkhoma frustrated

FACT Ladies coach Thokozire Nkhoma believes missed scoring opportunities contributed to her team’s 5-1 defeat against defending champions Silver Strikers Ladies in the NBM Women’s Premiership.



FACT had a promising start to Friday’s encounter, recovering from an early setback to equalise through Evelyn Dallas in the 14th minute after Ireen Khumalo had put Silver ahead four minutes earlier.



The Lilongwe-based side also came close to taking the lead, with Mercy Wasi hitting the post before Dallas missed a one-on-one opportunity against the Silver goalkeeper.



However, FACT failed to capitalise on those chances, allowing Silver to regain control and score three more goals before half-time to take a 4-1 lead.



Nkhoma said her players had started well and could have gained an advantage had they converted the opportunities that came their way.



“It was a painful and difficult game. We started well, equalising earlier on, but after that we missed chances which, had we utilised them, could have given us an advantage. It was a difficult game playing against defending champions. Even for our players, it wasn’t easy. We encouraged them, but it didn’t work,” she said.



Silver added a fifth goal through Chikondi Dube in the 78th minute to complete a convincing victory and leave FACT reflecting on what might have been had they taken their earlier opportunities.



The defeat leaves FACT seventh on the standings with six points from six matches, having recorded two wins and four defeats.



Nkhoma’s side will now need to improve its efficiency in front of goal as it seeks to recover from the setback and improve its position in the competition.