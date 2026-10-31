Ebola fears: Saudi Arabia restricts travel from four African countries

Saudi Arabia on Friday suspended travel to and from Kenya over Ebola concerns, expanding restrictions that already cover the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda, and South Sudan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



The measures, issued after an epidemiological assessment by health authorities, suspend travel by Saudi citizens to Kenya and stop the issuance of all visa types to Kenyan travelers.



The kingdom is also barring entry to anyone who has stayed in Kenya or other Ebola affected countries within 21 days of arrival, including those transiting through third countries.



The restrictions build on preventive steps first introduced in 2019 and reinforced this May. In June, Saudi Arabia had already suspended travel to and from the DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan.



Arrivals from countries neighboring Ebola affected areas face enhanced entry screening, epidemiological investigations, and early health response protocols.



The Saudi Public Health Authority (Weqaya) said the country’s public health situation remains reassuring and under continuous monitoring, with authorities tracking epidemiological developments regionally and internationally.



Ebola is a severe viral disease spread through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of infected people. It can cause fever, vomiting, diarrhea, and, in severe cases, internal and external bleeding.