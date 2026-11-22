Travellers arriving in Malawi from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will be required to self-isolate for 21 days.



This comes as the Malawi Government tightens measures to prevent the possible spread of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) into the country.



The Ministry of Health and Sanitation has introduced new travel restrictions targeting airports, land border crossings and inland ports following ongoing Ebola outbreaks in parts of Africa.



Under the new measures, all travellers entering Malawi will undergo health screening, including body temperature checks, regardless of their country of origin.



In a travel advisory, the ministry said incoming travellers must also complete a Traveller Health Declaration Form before arrival or upon entry into the country.



Travellers are required to provide accurate contact details to enable health authorities to conduct follow-ups where necessary.



The ministry has further introduced special monitoring measures for travellers arriving from or transiting through four African countries.



Those from the DRC will be required to self-isolate for 21 days and undergo daily monitoring by health professionals.



Travellers from Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria will also be subjected to daily health monitoring for 21 days.



The ministry has directed that anyone showing symptoms suggestive of Ebola or other infectious diseases must be managed in accordance with national public health protocols.