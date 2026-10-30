CDF bursary keeps hundreds of vulnerable Zomba students in class

School fees nearly crushed the dreams of hundreds of vulnerable students in Zomba, but a Constituency Development Fund (CDF) bursary has become a lifeline, keeping them in the classroom.



A Constituency Development Fund (CDF) bursary scheme is now helping hundreds of struggling students stay in school, with Zomba District Council revealing that 434 learners have already benefited from the programme.



Advertisements The beneficiaries comprise 325 boys and 109 girls enrolled in Government Boarding Secondary Schools, Teacher Training Colleges, Health Sciences Colleges and Government Technical Colleges across the district.



Speaking during a Child Protection Technical Working Group (TWG) meeting at Zomba District Council, District Social Welfare Officer Christopher Ndaona said the bursary programme was designed to ensure that financial challenges do not deny vulnerable learners access to education.



Ndaona said the council allocated K150 million to the bursary scheme but only 21 percent of the funds has so far been utilised, meaning about K118.5 million remains available for needy students.



Advertisements He expressed concern that many parents and guardians are unaware that the support exists, resulting in many eligible learners missing out on assistance.



“I would like to appeal to needy parents whose children are attending government boarding secondary schools to approach their respective Community Development Committees and obtain application forms for education financial assistance,” said Ndaona.



He said students enrolled in government boarding secondary schools, teacher training colleges, technical colleges and health sciences colleges are eligible to apply through their Community Development Committees (CDCs).



Advertisements Ndaona also called on traditional leaders, faith-based organisations and non-governmental organisations to help spread awareness about the bursary scheme so that more deserving students can benefit.



According to the council, the programme is aimed at easing the financial burden on struggling families while ensuring learners remain focused on their studies.



Despite Zomba District having nine constituencies, only 434 students have benefited from the scheme so far, a development officials attribute largely to limited public awareness.



Education and child welfare stakeholders say increasing uptake of the bursary fund could play a critical role in reducing school dropouts among vulnerable learners and improving access to education.



As economic hardships continue to affect many households, district officials hope that greater awareness of the programme will enable more students to access the support they need to remain in school and pursue their future ambitions.