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Massavega returns with new single ‘Jah Man’

Entertainment
Massvega- Malawi24
Dancehall legend Massavega, twin brother to Blackafella, has released a new single titled “Jah Man” from the Hi Ho Ha riddim, marking his return to the music scene with a tribute to the granting of an industrial hemp licence.

Released under the banner of Ras Ghetto Entertainment, the song resonates deeply with fans of Cannabis, popularly known as Malawian Gold.

“We are celebrating Jah Man who has been granted a licence for industrial Indian hemp,” Massavega, whose real name is Peter Chiumia, told this publication.

The dancehall icon also addressed his recent silence in the music industry, explaining that his absence was strategic rather than permanent.

“I was studying the game and now we have new tactics to the game, and with management of Ras Ghetto Entertainment, more projects are in the pipeline,” he added.

“Jah Man” is currently available for streaming on Audio Mac.

Massavega burst onto the scene between 2007 and 2008 alongside his brother Blackafella, with the two forming the crew Dondadaz Alliance, a formation that helped shape Malawi’s dancehall movement and cemented the twins’ reputation as pioneers of the genre.

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