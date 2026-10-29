Osman refuses to apologize over whipping incident

As outrage over a viral whipping video continues to spread, Blantyre Mayor Isaac Jomo Osman has broken his silence, insisting he used his authority to restore order during a heated fuel queue dispute and has no regrets about stepping in.



Osman has defended his actions during a recent confrontation at Mount Pleasant Total filling station, saying he intervened to control a situation that had escalated amid ongoing fuel shortages.



Advertisements Speaking at the ongoing MALGA 20th Annual General Meeting, Osman acknowledged that his conduct had embarrassed some fellow councillors and mayors but maintained that he could not simply stand by as the situation spiralled out of control.



“Sometimes you use power to control the situation. I know my fellow councillors and mayors feel ashamed, but I cannot just stand by and watch things go wrong,” he said.



The remarks come after a video widely shared on social media showed Osman whipping Mustafa Nachavava during a confrontation at a filling station.



Advertisements Reports indicate the dispute erupted after Nachavava allegedly failed to follow queue procedures while attempting to buy fuel, triggering an altercation in an already tense environment.



Osman attributed the confrontation to the pressure and frustration created by the country’s fuel shortages, arguing that maintaining order at filling stations has become increasingly difficult.