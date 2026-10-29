Headteacher steps in to help student mother sit exams

A primary school headteacher in northern Zambia has demonstrated compassion by taking care of a baby while the child’s mother, a Grade Seven pupil, sits her examinations.



Bruno Mwiinde, headteacher at Mumba Primary School in Lupososhi District, Northern Province, stepped in to look after the child, enabling the young mother to concentrate on her examinations.



Advertisements The gesture highlights the challenges faced by school-going mothers and the importance of practical support in ensuring that parenthood does not prevent young learners from pursuing their education.



The act has also drawn attention to the role educators can play in creating a supportive environment for pupils facing difficult personal circumstances.



Photo credit: Radio Lwansase