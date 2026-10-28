MDF officer disowns viral plane crash photos

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) officer Lieutenant Obed Mwenebanda has told a parliamentary committee investigating the June 10, 2024 military aircraft crash that he does not know who captured and circulated photographs of the crash site on social media.



Mwenebanda made the statement while appearing before the Parliamentary Ad-hoc Committee probing the accident, explaining that he was unaware of the individuals responsible for sharing the images before and after the crash was officially announced.



Advertisements He said his commanding officer had issued a directive prohibiting military personnel from taking photographs at the crash site.



Mwenebanda, who served as a platoon commander, said he was surprised when he saw the images circulating online, noting that military personnel were not permitted to take such photographs.



His testimony has raised questions about how the images were captured and leaked despite the reported restrictions imposed on personnel at the scene.



Advertisements However, Mwenebanda did not identify anyone responsible for taking or distributing the photographs.



The parliamentary inquiry is examining circumstances surrounding the fatal military aircraft crash of June 10, 2024.