Fake court order raises alarm

A disputed court document allegedly carrying genuine judicial seals and stamps but containing false information has triggered fears that fabricated legal records could put the rights of ordinary Malawians at risk.



Civil society organisations (CSOs) have called for an urgent investigation into a disputed court document allegedly bearing genuine judicial seals and stamps, warning that the matter could undermine public confidence in Malawi’s justice system.



Advertisements In a statement released on Wednesday, the organisations said the document reportedly contains false information, while the signature appearing on it is also alleged to have been forged.



Fryson Chodzi, one of the signatories, said credible concerns involving public institutions required an impartial process to establish the facts and ensure accountability where wrongdoing was proven.



“The appropriate response to credible concerns is a fair, independent and evidence-based process that establishes the facts and ensures accountability where wrongdoing is proven,” the statement reads.



Advertisements For ordinary Malawians, the authenticity of court documents can be important in disputes involving land, property, family matters and other legal issues.



Questions about whether official records can be trusted risk creating uncertainty for people who depend on the courts to protect their rights.



The CSOs have asked the Inspector General of Police to ensure a thorough investigation into the document’s origin, preparation and circulation, including whether court seals, stamps, stationery or records were accessed or misused.



Advertisements They have also called on the Chief Justice and the Registrar of the High Court to facilitate formal verification of the document and cooperate with lawful investigations.



The organisations have recommended examining relevant court records and conducting a forensic assessment of the document and disputed signature where necessary.



They have further urged media houses, political parties and members of the public to verify purported court orders and official statements through recognised institutional channels before sharing or acting on them.



The CSOs warned that fabricated official communications could mislead citizens, affect decisions and weaken confidence in institutions responsible for administering justice.



They stressed that the allegations should neither be ignored nor treated as proof of wrongdoing before an impartial investigation establishes the facts.



The statement was signed by Chodzi, Edward Kantuseya, MaBLEM and GAG, who reaffirmed their commitment to judicial independence, constitutionalism and public accountability.