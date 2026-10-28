Mzimba Bids Farewell to Chindi IV

Grief has engulfed Euthini Headquarters in Mzimba District, where hundreds of mourners have gathered to pay their final respects to Traditional Authority Chindi IV.



The late chief, born Ntabeni Jere, died in India on Friday, October 23, 2026, at the age of 49 after succumbing to cancer while receiving medical treatment.



Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri is expected to join mourners at the burial ceremony to honour the departed traditional leader.

Mzimba bids farewell

Secretary for the Mzimba Heritage Elders Council, Ndabazale Thole, said Chindi IV would be remembered for his commitment to peace, unity and harmonious relations among the people under his jurisdiction.



Thole added that the chief’s leadership played an important role in fostering stability and bringing communities together throughout his tenure.

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Chindi died in India

The burial brings together members of the community, traditional leaders and other mourners to celebrate the life and legacy of a chief whose leadership was associated with peace and unity.