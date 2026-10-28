Ansah calls for respect for vulnerable citizens

Vice President Jane Ansah has condemned the humiliation and discrimination faced by elderly people and persons with disabilities, calling for greater respect and protection of their rights.



Ansah said vulnerable people deserve dignity and equal opportunities in society, warning that insults and discrimination undermine efforts to achieve inclusive development.



She made the remarks during a community outreach organised by the Dr Jane Ansah Foundation (JAFO), which distributed food and seeds to vulnerable communities.



The exercise reached elderly people, persons with albinism, people with short stature and individuals living with various disabilities.



Ansah urged communities to stop ridiculing vulnerable people and instead recognise their rights and involve them in development activities.

She also encouraged beneficiaries to form groups and work together in their various activities, saying collective efforts could improve their livelihoods and create opportunities for economic progress.



The Vice President further called on the beneficiaries to embrace unity and mutual support as tools for strengthening their economic activities and improving their living conditions.



Through the outreach, JAFO combined the distribution of food and seeds with a call for greater respect, inclusion and economic empowerment of vulnerable members of society.