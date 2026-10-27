Workers urged to know their rights

Workers in Malawi have been urged to familiarise themselves with the country’s labour laws to protect themselves against workplace violations and exploitation by some employers.



Labour law expert Shakespeare Sesani made the call during a workshop on Labour and Employment Acts organised by the Communication Workers Union of Malawi (COWUMA) in Blantyre, where he warned that limited knowledge of employment laws can leave workers vulnerable to abuse.



Sesani observed that some employers take advantage of employees who are unfamiliar with their legal rights and freedoms, potentially exposing them to unfair treatment and other workplace violations.



He encouraged workers to take a personal interest in reading and understanding labour legislation so they can recognise their rights, understand their obligations and seek appropriate remedies when those rights are infringed.



The labour law expert also called on the government to adequately fund the Ministry of Labour to enable it to conduct nationwide awareness campaigns on labour laws and employment rights.



Such campaigns, he suggested, would help bridge the information gap between employers and employees while promoting better understanding and compliance with workplace regulations.



The workshop provided a platform for discussions on Labour and Employment Acts, highlighting the importance of educating workers about the laws governing their employment and the protections available to them.



Improved labour law awareness, together with effective enforcement and accessible government information campaigns, could help workers make informed decisions and encourage employers to uphold their legal responsibilities.