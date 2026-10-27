Drivers speaking to Malawi24’s Raphael Likaka at filling stations accused those responsible for resolving the shortage of failing to tell the public the truth.

“People have started pushing their vehicles with passengers inside. We are in a national crisis and a state of disaster,” one motorist said.

Advertisements

The motorist pointed to police officers maintaining order as drivers waited for fuel, warning against attempts to jump the queue.

“Look, the police are right there handling security. Just try to jump the queue here,” the motorist said.

“Those responsible for addressing the crisis are not telling us the truth. People are struggling. May those in authority resolve this. We are in a crisis that requires urgent attention.”

Advertisements

The frustration in Zomba comes as President Peter Mutharika remains in South Africa on what the government describes as a private trip. He left Malawi on 6 October, his fifth private trip to South Africa since he was sworn in in October 2025, bringing his time there to about 72 days.

In a statement issued on Sunday, 25 October, Democratic Progressive Party secretary general and Homeland Security Minister Peter Mukhito defended Mutharika’s ability to govern from abroad.

Mukhito argued that modern communication technology allowed the President to hold consultations, make decisions and discharge his responsibilities outside Malawi. He said he had met Mutharika in South Africa on 23 October and found him in good health.

Advertisements

But the Human Rights Defenders Coalition has demanded a direct explanation from the government about the President’s prolonged absence.

The coalition said assurances from a party official were insufficient. It called on Mutharika to address public concerns personally and demanded that State House and the Office of the President and Cabinet explain his extended stay and disclose when he would return.

As the debate over governing from abroad continues, motorists in Zomba are calling for immediate action to get fuel flowing.

Follow Malawi24’s coverage of the fuel crisis.