Malawi challenged over children’s upbringing

Children are drinking alcohol, smoking shisha and roaming entertainment venues while adults watch. Now, questions are being raised about what Malawi is teaching its young generation and who is taking responsibility for their behaviour.



Content creator Kennedy Chinangwa, popularly known as Ken Alufisha, says the country is putting too much emphasis on children’s rights while neglecting the responsibilities that should come with them.



Chinangwa raised the concern following reports of children aged between 14 and 16 drinking alcohol and smoking at music shows, including an entertainment event in Blantyre featuring Joe Ikon and other musicians.



“In Malawi, we do not teach people about their responsibilities. We rush to teach them about their rights,” he told Malawi24 in an interview.

Alufisha: let’s raise them well

He questioned why some children leave their parents’ homes to visit drinking places, yet when they are arrested, discussions often shift to their rights without examining their conduct.



“Rights are very important, but they should be taught to someone who also understands their responsibilities,” he said.



Chinangwa argued that children should learn from an early age to respect other people’s property and understand that stealing and destroying public infrastructure are wrong.



He cited countries such as the United States and China, where he said children are taught these values early in life.



He also questioned adults who watch minors drinking alcohol and smoking at entertainment venues without intervening, arguing that protecting children should be a shared responsibility.



Chinangwa warned that children who grow up without proper guidance could become vulnerable to exploitation because they may not understand the dangers surrounding them or how to protect themselves.



He further expressed concern that efforts to correct children’s misconduct are sometimes criticised simply because those involved are minors.



He said society must find appropriate ways of guiding children and addressing misconduct while respecting their rights.



Chinangwa called on parents, communities and relevant authorities to take a more active role in keeping minors away from bars and entertainment environments where they may be exposed to alcohol, smoking and other harmful activities.



He maintained that teaching children their rights should go hand in hand with making them understand their responsibilities, saying both are necessary for raising responsible young people.