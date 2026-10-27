Gertrude hails Temwa’s historic feat

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has praised Temwa Chawinga after the Malawi forward made history by becoming the first African woman to finish in the top 10 of the Ballon d’Or.



Chawinga finished 10th at the 2026 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony held on Monday at the London Palladium in London, England.



Her achievement marks a major breakthrough for African women’s football and puts Malawi among the countries producing talent capable of competing on the global stage.



In a congratulatory statement issued on Tuesday, Mutharika described the milestone as a national achievement that deserves celebration.



“Warm congratulations to Temwa Chawinga on becoming the first female African footballer to finish in the top 10 for the Ballon d’Or award. This is not just Temwa’s achievement, but a national milestone we should all celebrate,” she said.



Mutharika said Chawinga’s consistency over the past four years has continued to raise Malawi’s profile through record-breaking performances at club and national levels.



“For over four consecutive years, Temwa has broken record after record at both the club and national levels, sending a powerful message about Malawian talent,” she said.



The First Lady added that the Kansas City Current striker’s achievement should inspire the Malawi Scorchers as they prepare for their maiden appearance at next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.



“As we look ahead to next year’s World Cup in Brazil, Temwa’s achievement should energize us all and remind us that we have talent capable of competing at the highest level,” she said.



Mutharika ended her message with a heartfelt tribute in Chitumbuka, telling the football star: “Congratulations, Temwa! Iwe ndi dolo.”