Namalomba challenges authorities over facebook attacks

Information Minister Shadric Namalomba has described himself as the most cyberattacked person on the internet, challenging law enforcement authorities to take action against people responsible for unlawful online harassment and cyberbullying.



Namalomba said government spokespersons were among the people frequently targeted on social media, raising questions about the enforcement of laws intended to address cybercrime and online abuse.



He made the remarks during a cybersecurity conference and drill organised by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), where he questioned whether existing legislation was being effectively enforced.



“The question that all of us are asking is, we have the laws? Yes. What are we doing about it?” Namalomba said.



He argued that Malawi already had the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act but needed authorities to demonstrate that the legislation could be used to address offences committed in the digital space.



His remarks come as Justice Minister Charles Mhango says the government is consulting the Ministry of Information on strengthening laws to respond to emerging forms of cybercrime, cyberbullying and cyber fraud.



Mhango said the existing legal framework needed to be reviewed to address developments, including the growing use of artificial intelligence, and indicated that a bill could reach Parliament during the February–April 2027 budget session.



The proposed changes, according to Mhango, would also seek to improve the identification and prosecution of people behind online financial fraud.



MACRA Board Chairperson Chancy Gondwe said cybersecurity should be a national priority, warning that attacks could compromise organisations, digital information and critical infrastructure.



Namalomba also raised concerns about online harassment targeting women and girls, arguing that cyber threats affect not only individuals but also institutions, national security and investor confidence.



His challenge puts the spotlight on the responsibilities of the Ministries of Justice and Homeland Security, as well as the police and other relevant agencies, in responding to complaints of online abuse and enforcing applicable laws.



However, criticism of government officials on Facebook does not automatically constitute a criminal offence. Authorities must distinguish lawful criticism and disagreement from conduct that meets the legal definition of cyberbullying, harassment or another offence.



The question raised by Namalomba is therefore not simply whether Malawi has cybercrime laws, but how consistently and fairly those laws are being enforced against people who violate them, regardless of their position or political views.