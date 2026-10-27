UNAIDS board rejects plan to shut down programme

The UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board has rejected plans to phase out the organisation, opting instead to transform and strengthen its operations to protect gains made in the global fight against HIV and AIDS.



The decision was made during a special session held on October 26, 2026, in Geneva, Switzerland, where board members reaffirmed their support for a more streamlined and efficient UNAIDS Joint Programme.



The board said the transformation must protect people living with, at risk of and affected by HIV while ensuring governments and communities sustain and build on progress made in responding to the epidemic.



UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima welcomed the decision, saying member countries, donors, civil society organisations and activists had played a critical role in defending the programme’s future.



“You have rejected the sunsetting of UNAIDS and chosen instead to transform and strengthen this unique Joint Programme,” Byanyima said.



She added that saving the programme was only the beginning, stressing that efforts must now focus on ensuring the transformation delivers the intended results.



During the meeting, the board considered the final report of its working group and approved the overall strategic direction for the transition of UNAIDS. It also directed the board chair to communicate the decisions to the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

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