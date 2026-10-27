Man disrupts lessons at Bwaila after assaulting teacher, learner

Learning was disrupted at Bwaila Primary School in Zomba City on Tuesday morning after a man stormed the school and assaulted a learner and a female teacher.



The attack forced the school to suspend lessons as teachers and learners dealt with the chaos.



Headteacher Kelly Sande confirmed the incident, saying the man assaulted a learner whom he accused of stoning mangoes at his home.



Sande said a female teacher intervened and reprimanded the man over his violent conduct, but he turned against her and started beating her with a stick.



The teacher sustained facial injuries during the attack.



“We apprehended the man and locked him in our office for a few minutes before calling the police, who came to take him away,” said Sande.



He added: “Indeed, I can confirm that learning was disrupted this Tuesday morning and learners did not attend classes because a young man assaulted a teacher and a learner.”



The suspect is currently in police custody, while the injured teacher was taken to Zomba Central Hospital for medical treatment.

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