U-23 Championship hailed for giving young footballers a chance

Young footballers in rural communities are getting a chance to showcase their talent and pursue their dreams through the NBM Under-23 Championship, which has been praised for opening doors for emerging players.



Rumphi District Commissioner Thomas Chigwenembe says the competition is giving young people an opportunity to develop their football skills while attracting attention to talent from local communities.



Chigwenembe made the remarks on Saturday during the launch of the championship’s second season at Rumphi Stadium, where he was guest of honour.

Mkombezi

“Many young people in the villages are happy and eager to participate in the competition because they have seen its importance. Therefore, we thank NBM plc for this initiative, as it will support existing efforts to develop sports under the Community Development Fund (CDF) reform,” he said.



Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Second Vice President Lameck Khonje said the competition was creating opportunities to identify and nurture future national team players.



“There is great development among both players and officials, and we are able to identify talent at that age. If we continue nurturing this talent, we will be able to export it, and Malawi will be somewhere else,” said Khonje.

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Young Challengers

Khonje also said community involvement in the competition would help prevent violence and promote peaceful participation.



NBM plc Chief Risk Operations Officer Charles Ulaya said the bank was using football to expand opportunities for young people and support sports development.



“Our support will help young people participate in the games and stand a chance of winning prizes. The games will also give them exposure, as many people come to watch and take part,” said Ulaya.



The launch was followed by an opening match in which Mkombezi Tough Challengers Reserve thrashed Young Challengers Reserve 5-0.



The championship has been allocated K600 million for the 2026/27 season from NBM plc’s K2.3 billion sports sponsorship package.