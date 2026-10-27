Pastor introduces second wife in church

Pastor Israel Ford of LifeWorks Church in Wickliffe, Ohio, United States, has sparked debate after publicly introducing his second wife during a Sunday church service, arguing that monogamy is unbiblical.



The announcement drew attention after his first wife, Lydia Ford, who also serves as a co-pastor and prophetess at the church, introduced Minister Shakayla Ford as her “sister in marriage.”



“My husband, our prophet, has a second wife, and let me introduce to you my sister in marriage, Shakayla Ford,” Lydia told the congregation.



Shakayla, in her remarks, acknowledged that people had many questions about the arrangement but said she believed it was God’s will, adding that she had benefited greatly from her relationship with the pastor, including support for her family.



“It is the will of God, and I want to live it. I have learned so much from the pastor. He has poured so much into me and my family,” Shakayla said.



Pastor Ford defended the arrangement, challenging the conventional Christian understanding of marriage as a union between one man and one woman.



The announcement has sparked debate among pastors and Christians online, with some criticising the arrangement while others argue that the Bible does not explicitly prohibit polygamy in every context.

Advertisements