Bullets reject night kick-off

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have pushed back against Masters FC’s proposal to move Sunday’s fixture from 3pm to 6pm, warning that a night kick-off could create problems for supporters amid Malawi’s electricity and fuel crisis.



Bullets supporters’ General Secretary Archibald Kasakura insists the match should proceed at the 3pm kick-off time approved by the Super League of Malawi (SULOM).



Kasakura argues that shifting the fixture to the evening would expose supporters to unnecessary transport and safety challenges, especially those travelling from outside the host area.



“For the best interest of our football, SULOM’s sanctioned 3pm kick-off should be respected. Under present circumstances, we should not be fixing what is not broken,” he said.



He added that unreliable electricity and fuel shortages should discourage football authorities from scheduling night matches until the situation improves.



Bullets are particularly concerned that supporters could struggle to find transport home after the match, which would likely end later in the evening.



The club’s position puts pressure on football authorities to consider the wider impact of changing kick-off times, beyond the convenience of the teams involved.



Kasakura maintains that there is no need to alter an already approved schedule, insisting that Sunday’s match should kick off at the originally agreed 3pm.

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