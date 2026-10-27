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Tutras fined over expired products

Business
Cftc- Malawi24

Shops have been cautioned against selling expired food products following the Competition and Fair Trading Commission’s (CFTC) decision to fine Tutras in Salima K25 million for selling expired products.

CFTC Chief Executive Officer Desmond Kaunda in a press briefing said investigations launched in April 2026 found that the company was supplying products that could pose a risk to consumers.

Kaunda said follow-up inspections conducted on June 23 uncovered 116 expired food items, with expiry dates ranging from January to June 2026.

He said some of the products were ready-to-eat foods, raising concerns about the potential health risks to consumers who might have purchased and consumed them.

Kaunda further said company representatives allegedly attempted to bribe inspection officers to drop the case.

He said the Commission had referred the alleged attempted bribery to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for further investigations.

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