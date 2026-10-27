Ansah celebrates Temwa’s Ballon d’Or history

Malawi’s football star Temwa Chawinga has received praise from Vice-President Jane Ansah after becoming the first African woman to break into the top 10 of the prestigious Women’s Ballon d’Or rankings.



Chawinga finished 10th in the 2026 Ballon d’Or rankings, becoming the first African woman to reach the top 10 in the award’s history, a milestone that has placed Malawi firmly on the global football map.



Her achievement has sparked celebrations across Malawi, with Ansah joining First Lady Gertrude Mutharika and other Malawians in congratulating the Kansas City Current striker.



Ansah said the forward’s success had raised Malawi’s profile on the international stage and proved that local talent can compete with the world’s best.



She said Chawinga’s consistent performances and record-breaking achievements over the past four years should inspire young Malawians to believe in their abilities and pursue their dreams.



The Vice-President described the footballer’s journey as a powerful example of determination, hard work and the rewards of remaining focused on one’s ambitions.



With Malawi’s Scorchers preparing for their historic appearance at the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil, Ansah urged young people to draw inspiration from Chawinga’s success and strive for excellence in their respective fields.



She congratulated the striker for putting Malawi on the global football map and inspiring a new generation of athletes to dream bigger.