Even Namalomba falls victim to hackers

Hackers took over Information Minister Shadric Namalomba’s WhatsApp account for seven days, exposing how even senior government officials are vulnerable to cyberattacks.



Namalomba said he lost control of his TNM-linked account despite not clicking on any suspicious links, leaving him unable to access it for a full week before he finally recovered it.



He shared the experience during a cybersecurity conference and drill organised by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), where he called for stronger protection of digital systems and communication platforms.



“Imagine your account or your mobile money account being hacked,” Namalomba said, warning that cyberattacks could expose people to financial losses, identity theft and other forms of exploitation.



He also cited previous incidents involving government systems, including immigration and land management information systems, as examples of the risks facing institutions that depend on digital infrastructure.



MACRA Board Chairperson Chancy Gondwe said the country needed to prioritise investment in cybersecurity infrastructure to protect critical information and digital systems.



“Our organisations, our digital information, digital infrastructures can be affected anytime because of cyberattacks,” Gondwe said, calling for investment in systems that safeguard information needed for national development.



Justice Minister Charles Mhango, meanwhile, said the government was consulting the Ministry of Information on strengthening legislation to address emerging threats, including cybercrime, cyberbullying and cyber fraud.



Mhango said existing laws needed to be strengthened to respond to developments in the digital space, particularly the emergence of artificial intelligence and increasingly sophisticated forms of online fraud.



He said a bill could be presented to Parliament during the February–April 2027 budget session, depending on the progress of consultations and other developments.



The minister said the proposed legal changes would seek to protect vulnerable groups, including women, girls and citizens in rural areas who may be less familiar with digital fraud.



Namalomba also questioned whether authorities were adequately enforcing the country’s existing cybercrime legislation, including the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act.



“The question that all of us are asking is, we have the laws? Yes. What are we doing about it?” he asked, challenging law enforcement agencies and the judiciary to act against cybercrime perpetrators.



The conference and drill brought together stakeholders to discuss ways of anticipating, preventing and responding to cyberattacks as Malawi expands the use of technology in sectors such as health, agriculture and education.



Namalomba’s experience highlights how even senior government officials can lose control of their digital accounts, raising questions about the protection available to ordinary users facing similar threats.

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