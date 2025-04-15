The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has announced that it will take disciplinary action against unsportsmanlike conduct following a disturbing incident at the Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos and Mzuzu City Hammers match at Dedza Stadium.

During the match last Sunday, a commotion reportedly broke out at the VIP stands, where some alleged Dynamos supporters confronted a Hammers fan over allegations of using juju.

The Hammers supporter reportedly had a humiliating encounter with Dynamos officials, who stripped him of his pants due to suspicions of being a “juju man” hired to cast spells on the opposing team.

In a statement, SULOM expressed deep concern over the unsporting conduct and reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the core values of respect, integrity, and fair play in all Super League matches.

“As league administrators, SULOM has reviewed the videos of the incidents and has initiated appropriate disciplinary processes by applicable rules and regulations,” reads part of the statement.

SULOM has emphasized that as league administrators, they are committed to maintaining the principles of respect, integrity, and fair play in all matches.

The body has then reminded all supporters, officials, players and clubs of the importance of adhering to the rules and respecting the spirit of the game. “We expect all participants to act by the highest standards of professionalism, ensuring safety and security at the league games.”

Mzuzu City Hammers secured a 1-0 victory over Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos, with Samson Olatibosun scoring the decisive goal in the 24th minute.