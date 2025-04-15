The NGO-Gender Coordination Network has urged media Practitioners in the country to amplify positive reporting on women vying for various political seats in the upcoming September 16 elections.

According to Unandi Banda, Executive Director of the National Elections Systems Trust (NEST) and a member of the NGO-GCN, it is crucial to promote women’s participation in various political positions in a quest to promote gender equality.

Banda emphasized that the media, as a fourth arm of government, plays a critical role in shaping public perceptions and also encouraging women’s participation in politics.

“The media is a key stakeholder as far as disseminating crucial information is concerned. We believe that through their work, we can motivate the electorate to support women in leadership positions,” Banda said.

Banda made the call during a media interface meeting in Balaka District, supported by UN Women through the Malawi Electoral Support Project under the basket fund supported by the EU, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the Government of the United Kingdom, Irish Embassy and the Royal Norwegian Embassy.

Speaking in an interview after the meeting, Radio Liranguka journalist, Florence Chilanga Zam’mimba praised the initiative, citing that it would help her to enhance her reporting skills and to empower women to pursue leadership positions.