Katsoka crowned heavyweight champion

Jimmy Katsoka, popularly known as Rasta, has claimed Malawi’s heavyweight kickboxing title after defeating Limbani Rocha of Thondwe in Zomba on points.



The Blantyre-based fighter secured the national crown during a championship held on Saturday at Chinamwali Complex in Zomba City, earning a hard-fought victory over his opponent.



The opening round saw both fighters adopt a cautious approach, spending much of their time moving around the ring with few meaningful exchanges.



However, Katsoka stepped up his aggression as the contest progressed, showing greater determination and combining punches and kicks to gain an advantage over Rocha.



After the final round, the judges awarded Katsoka the victory on points, confirming him as Malawi’s new heavyweight kickboxing champion.



Speaking after his triumph, Katsoka credited his effective combination of punches and kicks for his victory. He also revealed that he expects to face international opponents in upcoming bouts, appealing to the Malawi Kickboxing Association to support his preparations.



Elsewhere, Bahat Chakonda knocked out Aubry Pensulo in the men’s under-60kg category, while Sakina Ibrahim defeated Luthando Sikwese of Mzuzu in the women’s under-60kg division.



However, the competition also exposed concerns about the welfare of athletes, with Sikwese, who finished third in the women’s category, accusing organisers of failing to provide adequate food for participating fighters.



Sikwese said fatigue from a long journey and lack of proper meals affected her performance. She alleged that fighters were only given K5,000 to be shared between two people to buy food, an amount she described as inadequate.



She further questioned the K30,000 prize money awarded to her for finishing third, arguing that it did not reflect the expenses she incurred preparing for the competition.



Sikwese has since appealed to the Malawi National Council of Sports to investigate the Malawi Kickboxing Association over prize money and the welfare of athletes taking part in its competitions.



Association president Benedict Mtsinde said he was satisfied with the fighters’ performances, adding that the association would identify outstanding male and female athletes for possible selection to represent Malawi at international competitions.



Mtsinde, however, acknowledged that the prize money was inadequate and promised that the association would work towards increasing the rewards in future competitions.