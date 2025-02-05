Lilongwe City Council (LCC) convened a full Council budget meeting, where councilors engaged in discussions on various development projects and unanimously approved the budget for the upcoming financial year.

The approved budget is K24 billion, with K14 billion expected to be generated from own-source revenues and K10.7 billion financed through Central Government Transfers (CGT).

The Council has allocated funds for various infrastructure development projects, prioritizing road upgrading, rehabilitation, and maintenance.

These initiatives include pothole patching, drainage construction, and street lighting improvements. Specific projects slated for implementation include the upgrading of major roads such as Penyenye to Mtaya, Masaf Road in Area 49, and Katete to the Western Bypass.

Meanwhile, funds have been earmarked for road grading, installation of security cameras, and maintenance of solar streetlights along key routes.

The Council has since emphasized the importance of transparency and efficiency in implementing these development projects, ensuring long-term benefits for Lilongwe residents.