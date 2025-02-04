Phalombe District Council has approved a K12 billion budget for the 2025/2026 financial year, aiming to uplift the living standards of the people in the district.

Presenting the budget, Bernard Komwa, Chairperson of the Finance Service Committee, outlined several developmental activities, including the construction of dykes to protect people from floods and the building of two youth resource centres.

The council will also rehabilitate the Nkhulambe Health Centre, damaged by Cyclone Freddy, which forced the government to establish a makeshift facility in the area.

Additionally, the council will construct two new community day secondary schools in the areas under the traditional authorities of Horo and Phweremwe.

However, the budget relies heavily on donor funding, with contributions exceeding 75%. Donors will provide approximately MK9 billion, supplemented by the central government’s contribution of around K2.8 billion in sector and development funds. Meanwhile, the council aims to raise around K142 million locally.

Following the budget approval, Dennis Namachekecha, Member of Parliament for Phalombe North East Constituency, stated that the budget will improve living standards through quality health and education provision if implemented effectively.

“I am confident that with our locally generated revenue targets in place, we will manage. This budget will benefit the people of this district in many ways,” he said.

The approved budget represents a major increase from the 2024/2025 budget, which was K3 billion.