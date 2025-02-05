Police in Machinga are searching for their colleague, Thomas Wilson, who has gone missing while on duty. Wilson, a police officer, was reportedly driving a police vehicle assigned to escort an electoral official whose term ended yesterday, Monday, in Balaka.

According to a police report seen by this publication, Wilson was supposed to transport the electoral official from Balaka to Zomba. However, the police vehicle he was driving, a police band bus, was discovered today abandoned near Liwonde Barrage, with no sign of Wilson.

The report further states that officers found several personal items inside the vehicle, including a suicide note, Wilson’s police work identification card, his mobile phone, K800 in cash, a police-issued gun, and his uniform. The presence of the note has raised concerns that Wilson may have taken his own life.

Following this discovery, the Marine Police Unit launched a search operation in the Shire River, suspecting that Wilson may have entered the water. Authorities are combing the area to locate him.

Meanwhile, the national police spokesperson, Peter Kalaya, has stated that he will provide an official comment on the matter at a later time. The police are continuing their investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding Wilson’s disappearance.