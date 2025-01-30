Some residents of Mzimba have praised Mzimba Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge, Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Brighton Mwase, for implementing significant reforms within the police service.

As part of these changes, Mwase has reassigned several officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to general police duties.

This decision follows growing concerns that some detectives were abusing their positions by harassing community members, while others were allegedly colluding with criminals.

According to Vinjelu Chirwa, a resident of Mzimba Boma, the changes were necessary to restore public trust in law enforcement.

“Some of the officers who were reassigned had been using their positions to intimidate people. Others were even working with criminals, so this decision by the Officer-in-Charge is a good one,” Chirwa said.

Meanwhile, residents from areas including St. Paul’s, Chimkusa, MBC Location, Mabuchi, Engalaweni, Chanthomba, Prison, and Kafoteka have called on police headquarters to transfer officers who have served at Mzimba Police Station for more than 20 years.

“It is surprising to see that some police officers have been here for 10 to 19 years. We are tired of them because they are the ones colluding with criminals,” said a resident from Engalaweni.

Security expert Sheriff Kaisi told Malawi24 that when a police officer remains in one place for more than ten years, it compromises their ability to perform their duties effectively.

Malawi24 has obtained a list of officers who have served at Mzimba Police Station for an extended period.