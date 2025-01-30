The Malawi government has reaffirmed its commitment to improving education standards in the country.

Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima, emphasized the government’s dedication to providing a conducive teaching and learning environment for both teachers and students in the country.

Wirima made the remarks on Wednesday after inspecting the newly built infrastructure at Ferry Local Education School in Balaka District.

The facilities, which include a state-of-the-art classroom block and a toilet, are part of the Malawi Education Reform Programme (MERP)— a K150 billion initiative funded by the World Bank in partnership with the Global Partnership for Education (GPE).

Wirima: We will ensure a conducive learning environment.

Through the programme, the government of Malawi is constructing 10,900 classroom blocks in public schools across all 34 education districts in the country in a quest to improve education infrastructure and outcomes.

Another component of the programme is the provision of leadership training for educators, further enhancing education reform in the country.

Wirima expressed optimism that the programme will help in decongesting classrooms, especially in schools with high enrollment rates.

“I am very excited that the programme is truly living up to its expectations. I am confident that this initiative will also act as a motivation for teachers and students to work extra hard thereby enhancing education standards in the country,” said Wirima.

The minister also disclosed that through the programme, the government has recruited over 400 auxiliary teachers since last year, a development which she says has reduced the teacher-to-learner ratio.

She pledged to recruit more permanent teachers soon, further demonstrating the government’s commitment to improving education standards in the country.

Chairperson for Balaka District Council, Pharaoh Kambiri, praised the government for its efforts, saying the initiative will greatly benefit the community.