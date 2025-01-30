The Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) is sounding the alarm on the devastating impact of climate change and deforestation on its operations in the Zomba district.

Chief Executive Officer Duncan Chambamba revealed that water levels in the Mlunguzi dam have plummeted by 30%, severely affecting water distribution in the district.

Chambamba’s concerns were echoed during Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia’s visit to SRWB’s new facilities, which include state-of-the-art offices, a bottling plant, and the Mlunguzi dam. The CEO warned that if the situation doesn’t improve, the SRWB will be forced to limit portable water access.

“If the situation doesn’t improve, we will have no choice but to implement rationed water supply, restricting portable water access to specific areas at designated times,” Chambamba cautioned.

The SRWB is urging community members to join forces in managing the Mlunguzi dam catchment area, which could help raise water levels.

Minister Mia praised the SRWB’s efforts to provide clean and potable water to the southern region, highlighting their plans to tap into the Domasi River and ongoing projects in Luncheza, Liwonde, Mbulumbudzi, Chikwawa, and Neno.

“The SRWB is thinking of taking water from the Domasi River so that people can drink clean water. They are also running other water projects across the region,” said Mia. “From the time the water board started, there have been 37,000 water connections. That is a huge amount, and we would like to appreciate the work that the water board is doing.”

The deployment of Malawi Defense Force soldiers to protect the Mlunguzi dam catchment area is also expected to help address water supply challenges exacerbated by rampant deforestation.

As climate change continues to wreak havoc on ecosystems worldwide, the SRWB’s struggles serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.